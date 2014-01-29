This domain has been suspended due to non-completion of an ICANN-mandated contact verification.

Why are domains with unverified registrant email addresses suspended?

To ensure the contactability of the registrant, ICANN policies requires registrars to verify registrant email addresses and contact information within 15 days after registration and incoming transfers. If registrant data is not verified in time, ICANN mandates registrars to suspend the corresponding website of the affected domain. You can find information about the relevant ICANN Policy at: https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/non-response-2014-01-29-en

How can I prevent deactivation of my domain in the future?

This requires the completion of the verification process within 15 days of the verification mail being sent to you. Make sure the email address you provide works and you mailbox is reviewed regularly. Make sure to expect a verification mail when making an update to your data.

How can I reactivate my domain and remove the suspension?

This requires the completion of the verification process. You can resend the verification mail through your domain provider. Also, if desired, you can update your registrant contact information at your domain provider and afterwards you will receive a verification email.

How long does it take until my website comes back online after the suspension is removed?

After the verification has been successfully completed the suspension is removed within 30 minutes. Please keep in mind that populating new DNS servers might take a bit longer due to DNS caching.

I’m not the owner of this domain. What can I do?

If you are a visitor to this website, please try accessing this domain again later.