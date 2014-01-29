This domain has been suspended due to non-completion of an ICANN-mandated contact verification.

As part of the ongoing effort to improve contact quality, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) requires validation for each registrant contact registering a generic TLD. This is required since January 1, 2014 for all gTLDs.
If the domain registrant’s email address is not verified by the registrant, the domain must be suspended.
One of these reasons may apply:
Click the link provided in the verification email sent to you by your Registrar or direct service provider.
After registering, transferring or modifying the registrant contact data of your domain, you should have received the verification email. Please click the included link and your domain will be unsuspended within 30 minutes. Please make sure to check your spam folder if you cannot find that mail.
You can request to resend the verification email by logging into your account at Moniker.com.
The verification mail will be sent to the registrant’s email address used for this domain. If you are the registrant of this domain and unsure which email address is used, please log into your account at your domain provider to view or modify registrant contact data information.
If you have the trigger code, enter it on http://emailverification.info/
The trigger code to verify your registrant contact data is contained in the verification mail. However, your domain provider might provide the respective trigger code under certain conditions. This trigger code can be entered on http://emailverification.info/ to verify your registrant contact data and remove the suspension on your domain.
Why are domains with unverified registrant email addresses suspended?
To ensure the contactability of the registrant, ICANN policies requires registrars to verify registrant email addresses and contact information within 15 days after registration and incoming transfers. If registrant data is not verified in time, ICANN mandates registrars to suspend the corresponding website of the affected domain. You can find information about the relevant ICANN Policy at: https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/non-response-2014-01-29-en
How can I prevent deactivation of my domain in the future?
This requires the completion of the verification process within 15 days of the verification mail being sent to you. Make sure the email address you provide works and you mailbox is reviewed regularly. Make sure to expect a verification mail when making an update to your data.
How can I reactivate my domain and remove the suspension?
This requires the completion of the verification process. You can resend the verification mail through your domain provider. Also, if desired, you can update your registrant contact information at your domain provider and afterwards you will receive a verification email.
How long does it take until my website comes back online after the suspension is removed?
After the verification has been successfully completed the suspension is removed within 30 minutes. Please keep in mind that populating new DNS servers might take a bit longer due to DNS caching.
I’m not the owner of this domain. What can I do?
If you are a visitor to this website, please try accessing this domain again later.